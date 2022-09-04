Indore: Scindia’s closeness to Vijayvargiya apparent at MPCA function

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia surprised everyone present at the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) annual award ceremony, when he got down from the stage and took BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s hand and brought him to the stage.

Vijayvargiya was taking part in the function as he is chairman of the Indore Divisional Cricket Association (IDCA).

Scindia’s gesture was appreciated by the audience, who broke out into applause.

The reaction of the people present was understandable as Scindia and Vijayvargiya were once arch rivals. The feud started when Vijayvargiya challenged Scindia for the top post of MPCA twice. Though Vijayvargiya lost of both occasions, Scindia had to campaign hard to win the elections. The rivalry also took a political colour as Scindia was in the Congress at that time.

However, things changed in March 2020 after Scindia joined BJP.

The changed equation was apparently when about a fortnight back, Scindia along with his son Mahanaryaman visited Vijayvargiya’s residence in Indore and both leaders had dinner together.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble, former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale, MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar and all the office bearers were present on the stage. Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More also attended the event along with the MP Ranji trophy-winning team.