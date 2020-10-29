Indore: Scindia lashes Digvijaya Singh, says he slips behind the curtain when polls arrive

Indore: Rajya Sabha member from BJP and senior leader Jyotiradiya Scindia here on Thursday lashed out at former CM Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for not fulfilling promises of 2018 assembly elections and alleged that the duo has been “fooling” people of the state for last 40 years.

“They both are a team. When polls come, Singh goes behind the curtain and then pulls the strings behind Nath's back,” he said addressing an election rally at Dakachya in Sanwer.

Scindia had crossed over to BJP from Congress along with 22 MLAs which led to the fall of Nath government.

As campaigning is going on for by-polls on 28 seats in MP, Scindia took pride in toppling Nath government.

Nath had dubbed Congress “Vachan Patra” for 2018 assembly elections as a religious book but did not fulfil the promises in it.

“He did not even fulfil the main promise of farm loan waiver. He just distributed fake farm loan waiver certificates and also made me do the same. Congress had promised to waive farm loan in 10 days but when I saw it was not happening even after 10 months, I toppled the government,” he said.

He claimed that when thunderstorm damaged crops of farmers he went to meet them but Kamal Nath did not as he was busy in making money through his “transfer industry”.

“Nath would never go to meet people when he was CM. Now that his government has fallen, he is reaching out to people for their votes,” he added.

Claiming that Nath government was neck-deep in corruption, Scindia stated that his own cabinet minister Umang Singhar had exposed this in a letter to Sonia Gandhi alleging that illegal liquor business, illegal mining and transfer industry is running in the state.

“Not born to flatter Diggy, Nath”

Scindia said that he was not born to flatter Diggy and Nath but to work for the welfare of people.

He stated that his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia had installed DP Mishra as CM but when he did not meet the poll promises she toppled his government. “I am from the same blood. When Nath did not meet poll promises, I toppled his government,” he said.

He said that Scindias always worked for the welfare of people and never had any temptation for the chair. “When Nath government fell, I did not demand the chair. Instead, I ensured that Shivraj Singh Chouhan got it,” he said.

Scindia stated that he and Shivraj had contested elections from opposite parties but they are on the same side now. “Shivraj and I are one plus one 11,” he added.