Indore: Scindia is like God to me: Min Imarti Devi

Indore: State women and child development minister Imarti Devi on Sunday said Jyotiraditya Scindia should be appointed as president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Talking to mediapersons at Residency Kothi, she said, “Scindia is like a God to me. He is the most eligible person for the post of MP Congress Committee chief. He has the ability to strengthen party and take it to new heights.”

Commenting on women involved in honey trap case, she said she doesn’t support such women.

“Investigation of the case is on and guilty will not be spared. Investigation agencies and law are doing their work and results will come out soon,” she added.

The minister also expressed displeasure with media and said media distorts her statements in a controversial manner.

Later, she visited one-stop centre and juvenile home in Chhawani for inspection.

During inspection, she said department is planning to start an NRC (Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre) bus, which will reach all Aanganwadis and NRCs to provide treatment and nutrition.

“We have recently starter 336 Aanganwadis on PPP model and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has given Rs 1 crore for it,” she said.

The minister also distributed fruits to children during her visit.

Later, she visited NRC at community health centre in Banganga.