Indore: Schools for class-9 & 10 students to reopen from August 5 in Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Schools in Indore are all set to open for class 9th and class 10th from August 5, 2021. Though, the students will have to go to school only for one day in a week.

The offline classes for class-11 and Class-12 have already been started. Notably, the school education following instruction of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had decided to open schools for offline classes in a phased manner.

In the first phase, classes of higher secondary students started with 50% capacity from July 25. In the second phase, classes for high school students will be open with 50% capacity from August 5.

As of now, the schools are open for four days in a week. Now, schools will be open all six days of week. As per school education department plans, classes for class-9 students will be held on Saturday and Wednesday has been fixed for class-10 students. But, the students will have to attend online classes for the rest of the days of the week.

According to information, coaching classes for class-12 students will also be permitted to open from August 5.