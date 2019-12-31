Indore: School van carrying 20 kids seized

Indore: Indore traffic police seized a school van of Shri Krishna Public School for overloading, when they caught it carrying 20 students of junior classes at Bengali Square on Tuesday.

SI (traffic) Kazim Rizvi said the at best a van can carry 10 kids. “It is exactly double the permissible number.”

The cops on duty at the Bengali square noticed the van carrying the children packed like sardines, and signaled it to stop, but when the van driver did not bother to stop, a police officer followed the van and forced it to stop. Apart from overloading the driver did not have proper documents. “The driver did not have a license, insurance permit or fitness certificate of the van.

After seizing the vehicle, the police ensured that all the kids reached home safely.