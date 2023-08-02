Indore: School Student Stabbed By Minor Boy Over Old Rivalry

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A school student was stabbed by some youths following a rivalry between them in the Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. He had an argument with the accused during the Tazia procession when some people had damaged his DJ vehicle. After that a complaint was lodged with the police. SI Vishal Yadav from Chandan Nagar police station said that a case has been registered against a minor boy for injuring Shadab using a knife on Tuesday evening. They had an argument over an old rivalry after which the minor boy reportedly attacked him with a knife. Preliminary investigation revealed that they are the students of a school in the area and had an argument during the Tazia procession. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Sheru Shah, a relative of Shadab, informed media persons that Shadab and his friend were stabbed by five persons. Shadab was in his DJ vehicle and had an argument with some youths during the Tazia procession after which the youths damaged his vehicle. A complaint was also lodged against some youths. On Tuesday, the youths asked Shadab and his friend to take his complaint back following which they had an argument leading to the knife attack.

Two including paan shop owner thrashed over free cigarette

In another incident, a paan shop owner and another youth were thrashed by four youths after the shop owner refused to give them cigarettes for free in Chandan Nagar. According to the police, Sanju and Krishna were at the paan shop in Sirpur area where Ishan, Shoeb, Ammu, Sameer and their friend came and asked the duo to give them cigarette for free. When Sanju refused to give the same, the accused thrashed him and damaged his shop. Accused also thrashed Krishna, who tried to intervene.