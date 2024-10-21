 Indore: School Of Excellence To Offer Specialised Retina Surgeon Fellowship & Others
This initiative aims to reduce the need for patient referrals to Indore and other major cities, allowing doctors in smaller districts to provide advanced care locally.

Staff Reporter | Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Tarun Tiwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Excellence for Eye Hospital, affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, is set to offer specialised programmes such as fellowships in retina surgery, starting in 2025. These new courses will provide advanced training opportunities for both students and practising doctors, significantly expanding modern treatment facilities across hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.

Currently, those seeking these specialised courses must travel out of state. Along with the academic programmes, the college is also planning to train doctors from government district hospitals in modern treatment techniques. This initiative aims to reduce the need for patient referrals to Indore and other major cities, allowing doctors in smaller districts to provide advanced care locally.

"Patients often face challenges travelling long distances for follow-up care, which can be both time-consuming and costly. With this training, district hospitals will be able to perform surgeries and offer advanced treatments, improving healthcare access across the state," said a senior doctor. The Eye Hospital, which opened in 2022, has already earned a reputation for its cutting-edge technology and affordable care. With 60 medical beds and six modular operation theatres, the hospital treats thousands of patients annually, offering services at much lower rates than private hospitals.

"We have applied to introduce several new courses, including fellowships and other specialisations in eye surgery, and we are optimistic about receiving approval soon," said Dr DK Sharma, Superintendent of School of Eye, said. The introduction of these programmes and the proposed district hospital training is expected to ease the burden on larger hospitals, ensuring more patients can receive high-quality care in their local districts.

