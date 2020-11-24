Indore: School holds pre-board exam sans permission, action likely

Indore: Despite strict instructions on keeping schools shut as coronavirus cases spike, Holy Family Convent School (HFCS) located at MR 11 road held offline examinations for students attempting board examinations. The students were called to school for attempting pre-board examination in pen-paper mode, as CBSE main board examinations are usually held.

Parents were worried sick about their children’s health and risk of catching coronavirus. However, school sought consent from them citing the need for pre-board practise for students and possible loss to their children for skipping pre-board examinations.

Two such pre-boards were held in the school premises, where students not only stayed in the premise for 3 hours, but also attempted pre-board examination.

Some worried parents raised the issue and tried to approach the school authorities but to no use. When parents floated the messages about their helplessness, school was questioned on conducting offline classes.

School admitted to conducting offline examination for board students. District education officer (DEO) Sanjay Goyal on hearing about the conduct of examinations offline in HFCS directed Shabhana Shaikh, designated officer of the area, to take necessary action.

No offline exam/class allowed

“No direction on conducting offline examination or classes has been given to any of the schools in the state. The last guideline for schools was released on September 21 and has to be followed. None of the schools have sought any such permission for offline examinations from us. School are to follow the last corona guidelines and conduct classes only via virtual classes as of now.”

- Sanjay Goyal, DEO

School’s take

“We had conducted just 2 pre-board examinations in school. Yesterday, collector in a meeting informed us that due to rising coronavirus cases, we cannot conduct any offline examination. Hence, we are conducting pre-boards online only now.”

- Sister Grace Ann, Principal, HFCS