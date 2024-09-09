 Indore School Evacuated After Parent Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore School Evacuated After Parent Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe On

Indore School Evacuated After Parent Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe On

After looking for a couple of hours and intensively interrogating the teachers and other workers, they could not find a bomb.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A parent in Indore received a call from an unknown number threatening to blow up Gurukul School-- where their child studies. Panicked, the father immediately informed Aerodrome police who took swift action. After the call, a team of police officials and bomb squad reached the school.

They immediately evacuated the school and began their search. After looking for a couple of hours and intensively interrogating the teachers and other workers, they could not find a bomb. The threat was declared as a hoax and a case has been registered against the unidentified caller.

Read Also
Indore: Verdict In Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Balla Kand' Case Expected On Sept 9
article-image

According to information, on Monday morning, a man, identified as Ankit Soni, a resident of Indore got a call from an unknown number. The caller told Soni that in the school where his son is currently studying will blow up in some time. He even told the name of the school and said that no matter what it will blow up.

Read Also
8 Best Pizza Places In Indore That Will Take You Straight To Italy
article-image

Panicked by the call, Soni quickly dialed up 100 and informed Aerodrome police about the threat. Acting on the call, a team of police officials and a bomb squad reached the Gurukul School, located in the Palhar Nagar area of the city. Students and teachers were quickly evacuated and the bomb squad began a search. After scouring the whole school and interrogating the teachers and other workers, police could not find a bomb and concluded that the threat was a hoax.

FPJ Shorts
Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!-Style Theft In Varanasi As Girl, Wearing School Uniform, Asks Owner For Key Before Fleeing On Scooter; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!-Style Theft In Varanasi As Girl, Wearing School Uniform, Asks Owner For Key Before Fleeing On Scooter; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Man Walks At Delhi Metro Station In Blouse, Wears Lipstick & Bindi Too, Video Goes Viral
Man Walks At Delhi Metro Station In Blouse, Wears Lipstick & Bindi Too, Video Goes Viral
Bizarre Farewell: Borussia Dortmund’s Jakub Blaszczykowski & Lukasz Piszczek Take On 100 Kids In Final Match; Video
Bizarre Farewell: Borussia Dortmund’s Jakub Blaszczykowski & Lukasz Piszczek Take On 100 Kids In Final Match; Video
Deposit Growth In India Expected To Slow To 11.2% YoY In 2025: Report
Deposit Growth In India Expected To Slow To 11.2% YoY In 2025: Report

Angered and confused, Soni filed a complaint against the unidentified caller and acting on his complaint, police has filed a FIR and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Rented Room; Police Investigate Tenants, Owner

Indore: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Rented Room; Police Investigate Tenants, Owner

Indore School Evacuated After Parent Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe On

Indore School Evacuated After Parent Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Probe On

Now Milkmen To Carry Lactometer, Official ID, Food Safety Dept's New Norms To Check Dairy...

Now Milkmen To Carry Lactometer, Official ID, Food Safety Dept's New Norms To Check Dairy...

Indore: Verdict In Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Balla Kand' Case Expected On Sept 9

Indore: Verdict In Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Balla Kand' Case Expected On Sept 9

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj...

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For Delimitation Of Districts & Divisions; Retired IAS Officer Manoj...