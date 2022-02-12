Indore: School among 15 premises sealed over pending power bill

Indore

Continuing its crackdown on big defaulters, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company on Friday sealed a school and 14 other premises over non-payment of electricity bills.

A team of six West Discom engineers reached Khandwa Road and sealed Imperial Academy there.

Bills of Rs 1.74 lakh was pending against the school.

Similarly, the premises of Vivek Satyanarayan Goyal in Sneh Nagar, Madhu Rajendra Mittal in Navlakha, Harjinder Singh at Sapna Sangeeta Road, Premusha Foods factory at Nayta Mundla, Sukhjinder Singh at Guru Nanak Nagar among others were sealed. An amount of Rs 8 lakhs was outstanding on all these 15 defaulters.

West Discom has been sealing and seizing immovable properties of big power bill defaulters. Previously, the power company used to just cut the power supply but now it has started seizure drive.

