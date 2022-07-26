e-Paper Get App

Indore: Scholarship of Rs 3 lakh given to 90 students

The programme was held at Maharshi Gautam Ashram, Aerodrome Road in the presence of the over 400 people of the society.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the scholarship distribution programme organised by Shri Maharishi Gautam Educational Trust on Sunday scholarship of over Rs 3 lakh was given to 90 meritorious students.

The programme was held at Maharshi Gautam Ashram, Aerodrome Road in the presence of the over 400 people of the society. The programme started with the worship of Maharishi Gautam, by the chief guest of the programme president of Gurjar Goud Nagar Maha Sabha, Vishnu Vyas. Educationist KC Sharma and the editor-in-chief of Suprayas magazine Nandkumar Tiwari were also present.

Virendra Upadhyay and Raghavendra Tripathi, president and secretary of Shri Maharishi Gautam Educational Trust informed that about Rs 1.60 lakh scholarship was given to the students of the low income group of the society and Rs 1.40 lakh scholarship was given to 15 students of the very low income group by the trustees.

Read Also
Indore: Crime Branch nabs five planning to rob petrol pump, country-made pistols seized
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Scholarship of Rs 3 lakh given to 90 students

RECENT STORIES

Phone tapping case: After transfer to CBI, MHA seeks to dispose of plea against magistrate's order

Phone tapping case: After transfer to CBI, MHA seeks to dispose of plea against magistrate's order

SSC Scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to ED custody till...

SSC Scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to ED custody till...

India cricketer Sneha Deepthi aims to become first to make comeback after pregnancy

India cricketer Sneha Deepthi aims to become first to make comeback after pregnancy

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO constructs 12-storey tower in 96 days

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO constructs 12-storey tower in 96 days

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President, first to be born in Independent India

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President, first to be born in Independent India