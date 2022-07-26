Indore: Scholarship of Rs 3 lakh given to 90 students

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the scholarship distribution programme organised by Shri Maharishi Gautam Educational Trust on Sunday scholarship of over Rs 3 lakh was given to 90 meritorious students.

The programme was held at Maharshi Gautam Ashram, Aerodrome Road in the presence of the over 400 people of the society. The programme started with the worship of Maharishi Gautam, by the chief guest of the programme president of Gurjar Goud Nagar Maha Sabha, Vishnu Vyas. Educationist KC Sharma and the editor-in-chief of Suprayas magazine Nandkumar Tiwari were also present.

Virendra Upadhyay and Raghavendra Tripathi, president and secretary of Shri Maharishi Gautam Educational Trust informed that about Rs 1.60 lakh scholarship was given to the students of the low income group of the society and Rs 1.40 lakh scholarship was given to 15 students of the very low income group by the trustees.