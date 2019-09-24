Indore: SC takes letter as PIL for jurisdiction change

Indore: Supreme Court has taken a letter demanding five districts to be under the jurisdiction of Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court as a public interest litigation (PIL).

Recently, Indore High Court Bar Association former secretary Manish Yadav had written letters to President, Prime Minister and Supreme Court demanding bring Harda, Khandwa, Bhurnapur, Sehore, and Bhopal districts to be taken under the jurisdiction of Indore bench of MP High.

Yadav stated the Supreme Court considering his demand in interest of public has registered his letter as PIL.

He claimed that it is first of case in MP wherein a letter has been registered as PIL.The above mentioned five districts are under the jurisdiction of Jabalpur bench.

Advocates here have been demanding that the five districts be brought under the jurisdiction of Indore bench as the districts are closer to Indore than Jabalpur.