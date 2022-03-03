e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

Indore: SC sets aside HC’s verdict in Milkyway Talkies land case

The Raginas moved the district court which ruled that the land belonged to IMC, so the state government did not have the right to cancel its lease. The high court upheld the verdict by the district court.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Setting aside a ruling by Madhya Pradesh High Court in the closed Milkyway Talkies land case, the Supreme Court observed that, although the land belonged to Indore Municipal Corporation, the state government had every right to cancel its lease.

The 19,000-square-foot land near Regal Talkies was given on lease to Homi Ragina for entertainment purpose. For several years, Milkyway Talkies opened on the land. The lease of this land expired in 1992-’93. However, it was later renewed by IMC. After a few years, the talkie operators closed the talkies completely. There were also complaints of misuse of the land following which the state government cancelled its lease.

The Raginas moved the district court which ruled that the land belonged to IMC, so the state government did not have right to cancel its lease. The high court upheld the verdict by the district court. Eventually, the matter reached the Supreme Court, which stated that, although the land belonged to IMC, the government had done nothing wrong by cancelling its lease.

ALSO READ

Indore: Slight change in route of Rangpanchami gers Indore: Slight change in route of Rangpanchami gers
Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
Advertisement