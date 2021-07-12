Indore: SC already hearing petition about obscenity on social media, says WhatsApp to MPHC

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday was informed by social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram that a petition about alleged obscenity, online gambling and objectionable content being served on the internet is already underway.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared before division bench comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Anil Verma, said that a similar matter is pending consideration before the apex court therefore no useful purpose would be served in entertaining the petition which was filed by advocate Amay Bajaj on behalf of Maatr Foundation.

Sibal stated that Kerala High Court has dismissed a similar petition as it was under consideration in apex court.

To this, the Indore bench sought a copy of Kerala High Court’s order.

Sibal and Rohatgi were directed to file the relevant orders of Kerala High Court and Supreme Court before next date of hearing.

Next hearing has been fixed for July 20.

The petitioner said that online gambling and economic frauds are taught on internet platforms which are breaching the privacy of the people. “These platforms spread objectionable content related to communal violence. The content is full of obscene photos and videos. The platforms are also violating copyrights and trademarks. Besides, these platforms are defaming the government, security forces, judiciary and executives of the country,” the petition alleges.

The petition states, "There is an absence of regulatory authority and special laws related to the subjects mentioned in the petition."