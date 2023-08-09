Indore: Sawan Hariyali Mahotsav & Felicitation Ceremony Held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sawan Hariyali Mahotsav and felicitation ceremony of Rashtriya Jain Mahila Jagruti Manch was held at Jal sabhagarh here, where many social workers were honoured.

Around 500 members from 56 branches of different colonies of Indore took part attired in colourful clothing. Programme organiser Asha Soni said that the programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

Chief guest Vinod Virendra Jain, Ajay Rekha Jain, national president Meena Hemchandra Jhanjhari, Pradeep Barjatya and Holas Soni unveiled the picture of acharya Pulak Sagar, special guest famous architect Rajendra Jain, Seema Jain, Shirish Jain, Kailash Luhadia too lit the lamp.

National working president Anamika Bakliwal and Pushpa Kataria said that the branches of various colonies participated in tambola, various games, sawan dance competition and everyone enjoyed the competition.

Everyone danced to the songs of Sawan like Barsa Re Megha, Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke. Tambola was organised on film songs by Anamika Bakliwal, in which all the women danced. All special guests present were given shawl and shreefal.

