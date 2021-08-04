Indore: Sarwate Bus stand to become operational in September end

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new future proof Sarwate Bus stand, which has been under-going construction for past three years, is going to become operational by the end of September month.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Wednesday inspected the construction site and directed contractor to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

“Some civil works, interior design and decoration work are yet to be completed. It is expected these works will be completed in next 40 to 45 days. By September end, the new bus stand will become operational,” Pal told reporters.

She directed her subordinates to ensure that the contractors would complete the remaining construction work as soon as possible.

Pal also directed municipal officials to have meetings traffic department and RTO and decide as to which buses would be allowed to ply from the newly built bus stand.

She also instructed to make proper seating arrangement for passengers and visitors, by putting canopy.

The biggest bus stand of the city, Sarwate Bus Stand’s building was demolished about three years ago as it had turned into dilapidated condition. Thereafter construction of new bus stand building was started.