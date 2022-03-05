Indore: Sarwate bus stand to be operation soon, says Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani on Friday announced plans to start operation of buses from newly built Sarwate bus stand.

“The stand will be operational soon,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with municipal officials.

IDA chairman Jaypal Chawda, former IDA chairman Madhu Verma and BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive and additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni were among the present ones in the meeting.

Soni informed the meeting about number of buses to ply from the newly built bus stand complex, parking arrangements for passengers, facilities etc.

Soni said that operation of buses from Indore to Ujjain, Agar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sanawad, Omkareshwar, Mandaleshwar, Khargone, Manawar-Kushi, Badwani, Sendhwa will be started soon.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:18 AM IST