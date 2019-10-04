Indore: Sarafa eyes Clean Street Food Hub tag

Indore: After Chhappan Dukan, city’s Sarafa street food market is also eyeing for the ‘Clean Street Food Hub’ tag. If everything goes well, Sarafa will get the tag in the next two months.

Local food safety officials said they had applied for the tag about a month ago and a general audit team visited the city a couple of days ago to verify the claim.

The food safety officials are attempting to get tag under the initiative of Food Safety and Standard Authority of India.

“The street food market in Sarafa will become the second clean street food hub in the city and would be one of the few across the nation to get FSSAI’s approval. It will ensure the sale of hygienic food and will also add another feather to MP’s food capital,” chief food safety officer Manish Swami said.

He said after an inspection of the general audit team, a national audit team (a third party private agency) will visit the city for inspection, probably in the last week of this month.

He said that they have started the training of shopkeepers and they were told about the rules and regulations of FSSAI regarding hygiene and food quality, which is mandatory to get the tag.

All the people working at food joints at Sarafa will wear the same dress while the food made in the shops will be prepared with RO water only.

Sarafa is reportedly the only market in India which is a jewellery marketplace at daytime and converts itself into a street food court at night.

Vijay Nagar Chowpaty too in queue: Along with Sarafa, city food safety officers are also trying to make Vijay Nagar Chowpaty a clean street food hub. Officials have applied for the same and if everything goes right then Indore will become the only city in the country to have three clean street food hubs.