 Indore: Sapling Plantation By Senior Citizen Group
Saplings were distributed to the public.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 02:29 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sapling plantation was done by Senior Citizen Group in Matlani Garden, during their monthly meeting in the presence of former group president Rambabu Agarwal. Saplings were distributed to the public. The meeting was moderated by Sabnani. On this occasion, the president of the group Dubey, Gajanand Agarwal, Ramesh Gupta, former CSP Harish Motwani, Bank officers Bafna, Nandkishor Agarwal, Virji Pratap, Sundardas Makhija, Khatri, Prasanna, Munna Verma, Ashfaq Hussain, Tuteja, Tejwani were present.

