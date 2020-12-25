Indore: Santa of LA comes to Emerald Heights School

Indore: Santa of Los Angeles came to homes of Emerald Heights International School students to make their Christmas merry with carols and fun interactions in the live classrooms. David Light aka Santa of Los Angeles was invited by the school to surprise primary school students on Friday, i.e. Christmas day.

Citing the effect of coronavirus in our lives and following tough times, school president Muktesh Singh said, “Every festival brings hope and positivity, so we try to ensure that children know and celebrate all the festivals especially in primary classes.” He added that in an effort to bring some magic and charm into life of primary students, the celebration was organised.

“Santa Claus interacted and sang jingle bells with all the primary students, we could see the wonder and happiness in children’s eyes,” Siddharth Singh, school principal, said. He shared feedbacks of students, who were dazzled and amazed by the experience.