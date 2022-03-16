Indore: Sanjeevani Center to restart, forest department to deliver medicines

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeevani Medicine Center of the forest department, which had closed due to financial losses during the Covid-19 crisis, is going to restart in the Navlakha area soon. The department has taken steps for making medicines available at the centre. It has also been proposed to waive the rent for the corona period to compensate for the financial loss to the operator.

Sanjeevani Aushadhi Kendra was being operated in Navlakha to promote Ayurvedic medicines. It was given to Dr Manish Mukati on a lease of Rs 32,000 per month. Mukati had closed the centre citing losses.

Recently, top officers of the forest department contacted Mukati to restart the center. He reportedly told them that the biggest problem in the smooth functioning of the centre was non-availability of drugs. The officers assured him of ensuring that medicines in adequate quantities were always available at the centre.

Mukati had also cited financial losses, along with a shortage of medicines. To compensate for this, the officials proposed that, as in the past year, this time, too, the entire rent for the Covid period would be waived.

