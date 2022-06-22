Indore: ‘Sanitation workers to be made permanent if I win’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla intensified his poll campaign by targeting the BJP for neglecting sanitation employees of IMC. During his campaign, Shukla promised to hire existing sanitation employees on a permanent basis and also to recruit 5,000 new employees.

Praising sanitation employees, he said Indore had bagged the prize for the cleanest city of the country for the past two years even when there is no mayor in the city. “Indore has become No. 1 due to its residents and also due to its sanitation employees. The BJP claims they have made Indore No. 1 but sanitation employees have proved their mettle in the past two years,” he said.

Shukla was campaigning in the wards of Assembly constituency No. 4 which is also the area of former mayor and MLA Malini Gaud. Shukla met people in ward No.s 68, 69 and 70 and started his campaign from Bade Ranjeet Temple in Samajwad Nagar.

The Congress’s mayoral candidate also campaigned in the area where Gaud lives. He rode a bicycle during the campaign. The campaign continued in various areas, including GNT Market, Lok Nayak Nagar, Raj Mohalla, Gangwal Bus Stand, Samajwad Indira Nagar, Biyabani, Narsingh Bazar, Lodhipura, Taat Patti Bakhal and others. Congress leaders Surjeet Chaddha and Golu Agnihotri were present during the campaign.