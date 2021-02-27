Indore:
Surendra Sanghvi, who is on the radar of the district administration under the ongoing campaign against land mafia, faced the ire of the administration who sealed his factory for non-payment of diversion fees on Saturday.
According to the instructions of collector Manish Singh, the revenue department is campaigning for recovery of the outstanding diversion fees. Officials said that Sanghvi had not deposited Rs 50 lakh in diversion fees of Sanghvi Management College located in Pigdamber in Rau tehsil, so the revenue department officials sealed it. The holding company of the college is owned by Sanghvi Metals, which is run by Surendra and his son Prateek Sanghvi.
The action was taken by naib tehsildar of Rau, Sanjay Garg and other staff of the department, who reached the premises of the college and carried out the sealing process. Naib tehsildar Garg informed that the firm has not made the payment since 2007.
The administration has lodged a FIR against Surendra Sanghvi for land fraud and he is currently absconding.
