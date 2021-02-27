Indore

Indore: Sanghvi ​Management College seal​ed ​ ​to recover ​diversion fee​ dues​

The holding company of the college is owned by Sanghvi Metals, which is run by Surendra and his son Prateek Sanghvi.

Surendra Sanghvi, who is on the radar of the district administration​ under ​the ​ongoing campaign against land mafia, faced the ire ​of the administration who sealed his factory​ for non-payment of diversion fees on Saturday.​

According to the instructions of ​c​ollector Manish​ ​Singh, the ​r​evenue ​d​epartment is campaigning for recovery of the​ outstanding diversion ​fees. ​Officials said that Sanghvi had not deposited Rs 50 lakh in diversion fees of Sanghvi ​Management College ​ located in Pigdamber in Rau​ tehsil​, so the revenue department officials sealed it.​ ​ ​The holding company of the college is owned by Sanghvi Metals, which is run by Surendra and his son Prateek Sanghvi.

The​ action was taken by ​n​aib​​ ​t​ehsildar of Rau, Sanjay Garg and other staff​ of the department, who reached the premises of the ​college and​ ​carried out the sealing process. Naib ​t​ehsildar Garg informed that the firm has​ not made the ​payment since 2007.​

​​​The administration has lodged a FIR against Surendra Sanghvi ​for land fraud and he is currently absconding.

