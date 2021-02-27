

Indore:

Surendra Sanghvi, who is on the radar of the district administration​ under ​the ​ongoing campaign against land mafia, faced the ire ​of the administration who sealed his factory​ for non-payment of diversion fees on Saturday.​

According to the instructions of ​c​ollector Manish​ ​Singh, the ​r​evenue ​d​epartment is campaigning for recovery of the​ outstanding diversion ​fees. ​Officials said that Sanghvi had not deposited Rs 50 lakh in diversion fees of Sanghvi ​Management College ​ located in Pigdamber in Rau​ tehsil​, so the revenue department officials sealed it.​ ​ ​The holding company of the college is owned by Sanghvi Metals, which is run by Surendra and his son Prateek Sanghvi.

The​ action was taken by ​n​aib​​ ​t​ehsildar of Rau, Sanjay Garg and other staff​ of the department, who reached the premises of the ​college and​ ​carried out the sealing process. Naib ​t​ehsildar Garg informed that the firm has​ not made the ​payment since 2007.​

​​​The administration has lodged a FIR against Surendra Sanghvi ​for land fraud and he is currently absconding.