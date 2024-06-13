Indore: Sanghi Toyota Showroom, Rafael Tower, Rhythm Corporate Buildings Sealed Over Flouting Fire Safety Norms

Representative Photo | AFP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanghi Toyota Showroom, Rafael Tower and Rhythm Corporate are the three buildings of the city that were sealed by the district administration on Wednesday for not adhering to fire safety norms. The action continued till late night of Wednesday.

On the instructions of collector Asheesh Singh, effective efforts are being made to improve firefighting arrangements in the city. Comprehensive arrangements for fire safety are being ensured in commercial institutions. Effective action is also being taken against institutions not following fire safety rules.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar informed that a fire broke out in the workshop of Sanghi Motors late on Monday night, due to which many vehicles were gutted. Action has been taken to seal the establishment on the instructions of the collector as the showroom failed to make adequate arrangements for fire safety. Apart from this, Rafael Towers located at Anand Bazar Square and Rhythm Corporate Building located at Palasia have also been sealed for not following fire safety rules and all offices have been vacated.

Collector Singh has directed that all commercial institutions should ensure compliance with all necessary provisions of fire safety. If deficiencies are found during inspection, action will be taken to seal the concerned institutions.

Action in Rau area

SDM Vinod Rathore inspected Nefco Agro India Limited Company located in village Pigdambar in Rau area on Wednesday evening. During inspection, fire extinguishers were not found installed on the spot. Also, the storage system of the product was not found to be as per the prescribed standards, there was no record of distribution and no safety measures were found for the workers. After this, an assistant director from Agriculture Department was called on the spot. A panchnama of the irregularities found on the spot was made and three samples of fertiliser were taken. A time of seven days has been given to the unit to rectify the deficiencies.