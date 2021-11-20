Indore: Sandalwood tree chopped at Ralamandal sanctuary

Indore

A sandalwood tree was chopped off in Ralamandal sanctuary, putting a question mark on the efficiency of the forest department as there are supposed to be forest guards present there.

Not just this, this tree was not chopped off in some interiors of the sanctuary, but around 250 metres away from the Shikargrah - the epicentre of the sanctuary. The chopped off tree was noticed by gyspy driver Vikas Yogi.



Yogi informed the forest guards who then informed the seniors. Going by the pictures available, it appears that the thieves have taken the main portion of the tree trunk. However, officials have not made any comments on it as yet.

“I came to know about the tree being chopped off in the morning from the forest guard, who was informed about it by Yogi,” Pushplata Mourya, forest ranger, said.



Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:51 AM IST