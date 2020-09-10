Indore: Sanchi raises milk procurement price, buyer won't be hit

Indore: Indore Cooperative Milk Union Maryadit, which sells popular milk products under the brand ‘Sanchi’ has increased the prices of the milk procured from farmers, but customers will not be affected.

Milk Union president Moti Singh Patel informed here on Thursday that the board of directors has increased the price of purchasing milk keeping in mind the losses incurred in the business of milk to farmers. In order to compensate for the direct and indirect losses caused by the ‘Covid-19 Pandemic’ to the farmers, the Milk Federation's price will be further increased in the coming months by the board of the Milk Union. Currently the milk procurement has been increased by Rs 40 per kg from Rs 540 to Rs. 580. This has been effective from September 6.

AN Dwivedi, CEO of the Milk Union informed that despite of rise in milk procurement prices, the sell price of different brands of milk to the customers will remain unaffected.