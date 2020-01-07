Indore: Sanchi milk to be dearer by Rs 2 per litre from Jan 11

Indore: Indore Sahakari Dungha Sangh Maryadit has announced Rs 2 per litre hike in rates of all three brands of milk - Sanchi Gold, Shakti and Chai Special from January 11. Now the Sanchi milk has come at par with rates of Amul milk.

The hike decision was taken during the maiden meeting of the newly constituted governing board of the Sangh held at its plant in Manglia on Tuesday. Newly elected president Moti Singh presides over the meeting.

The board also decided to hike the rates of milk procured from farmers by Rs 50 kg per fat. The rates have increased from Rs 650 to 700 per kg fat. Owing to the rise in procurement rates, the farmers will get an additional Rs 3 to 4 per litre from the current rates.

Sangh President Singh said that the decision of increasing the procurement rate was taken due to the increasing prices of cattle feed including deoiled cake and grass. Also, crop damaged due to the excessive rain has made the animal husbandry and dairy trade an unprofitable business.

The sources from milk trade stated Amul always keeps the rates of its milk higher by 2 per from any other brand of milk. Thus, it’s believed that in the coming days Amul too would increase the rates by Rs 2 per litre.

Rates of Sanchi milk

In rupee per litre

Brand Old New

Gold 52 54

Shakti 48 50

Chai Special 40 42