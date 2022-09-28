Indore: Sanchi launches cookies, to make milk power soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indore Co-operative Milk Union, a public sector undertaking of the State Government, which sells the milk products under Sanchi brand, has launched ‘Sanchi Cookies’ and is gearing-up to launch milk power in coming days.

This was informed in the 39thannual general meeting of Indore Co-operative Milk Union held at DAVV auditorium on Wednesday. Moti Singh Patel, president of the Union informed that in case of accidental death of an employee of the Milk Co-operative Society, his heirs will be given Rs 3.00 lakh in place of Rs 2 lakh.

Patel, informed that the annual turnover of the Milk Union for the year 2021-22 stood at Rs. 647.78 crore and in the coming financial year 2022-23 this is likely to reach Rs 750.00 cr.

Patel said that to increase the profitability of the milk union, the work of setting-up of a new milk powder plant of 30 metric ton per day capacity is in progress. To increase the product range at Sanchi parlours, the milk union has started manufacturing Sanchi cookies and made them available for sale in the local market also.