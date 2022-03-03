Indore: Sampling decreases with declining number of covid cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, the health department has also decreased sampling and even dissolved the random sampling teams and rapid response teams (RRTs). For the same reason, sampling for Covid was limited only to the fever clinics and those wanting to go in for sampling will have to visit these clinics.

‘Those who want samples only need to show report’

‘Yes, sampling teams were dissolved and so were the RRTs due to the decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. However, the government has extended their work for one more month and they will go to the field from Friday. Moreover, people aren’t coming for sampling and those going through testing are mainly ones who require a report on their health condition. The RRT teams are also facing trouble in completing the target as many people start a quarrel when asked for samples. The facility of sampling is continuing at the fever clinics which are available in almost all areas of the district. A total of 43 fever clinics are running in the city’ — Dr Santosh Verma, civil surgeon

Testing decreased

§ Sample testing has also decreased by more than 50 per cent, but officials believe it is not affecting daily cases. ‘The number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city over the past 10 days. Earlier, over 10,000 samples were being tested daily. But, now, testing has been dropped to 4,000 to 5,000,’ health officials said

§ The government had also directed health officials not to take samples of asymptomatic people who came into contact with positive patients due to which sampling has decreased. ‘Even when the number of cases is decreasing, people mustn’t avoid following norms—especially wearing masks—as it’s not certain whether the virus will change its strain again,’ the health officer added

ALSO READ Piaggio enters MP market with first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:48 PM IST