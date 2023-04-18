Indore: Sample review of answer books in front of dissatisfied students

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday announced plans to hold sample review of answer books of first year supplementary exams in front of dissatisfied students who created ruckus on the RNT Marg campus of the university alleging poor marking.

The students gheraoed vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and officials asking them to do unconditional review of the entire results.

The students claimed that the results of main exams and supplementary exams were unchanged which led them to reach conclusion that their supplementary exams’ answer books were not evaluated.

“The result which was handed out to us in main exams was repeated in the supplementary exams without any change in the main results,” they claimed.

BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA 1st year supplementary exams were held in January. About 2,000 students participated in the exams. The university released the result of supplementary exams in March. Hundreds of students failed to clear the supplementary exams too. Led by ABVP leader Sarthak Jain, more than 50 students reached the university campus on RNT Marg on Monday. Angry students raised slogans against the university authorities claiming poor evaluation of answer books. They sought unconditional review of the entire results. After talks, Jain agreed to sample review of answer books in front of students.

Read Also Passengers demand to extend Indore-Jaipur Express to Khatu Shyam