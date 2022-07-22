Indore: Same façade for all Smart Road shops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work on development of the façade of shops lining Mahatma Gandhi Road where the Smart City’s Smart Road is under construction started on Thursday. The work is being done with the cooperation of the shopkeepers.

Commissioner and executive director of Smart City Pratibha Pal said that an innovation was being done by Smart City, Indore, in the form of façade development on Mahatma Gandhi Road in which the shopkeepers are putting up similar designs at their own expense.

Pal said that a façade similar to Amritsar’s Golden Temple is being developed. After taking suggestions and consent, the design was finalised. The work started on Thursday from the shops near Shiv Vilas Palace in front of Rajwada and many agencies are being appointed to complete the work soon. It will be completed in the next two to three months.