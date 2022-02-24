Indore: Samaritans to be honoured with cash price of Rs 5,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now ‘Samaritans’—those who help in reaching injured road accident victims to hospitals or trauma centres in the ‘golden hours’—will be honoured with a Rs 5,000 cash award.

The district administration has constituted an appraisal committee at the district level. The committee will work for effective implementation of the award scheme being run to honour Good Samaritans. Under this incentive award scheme, a cash amount of Rs 5,000 and a citation will be given to the Samaritan (noble person) who will save lives by transporting persons seriously injured in a motor vehicle road accident to hospitals or trauma centres in the ‘golden hours’.

The appraisal committee will be headed by collector Singh. The deputy commissioner of police (Headquarters), Indore district, chief medical and health officer and district transport officer are included in the committee. The DCP (Headquarters) has been appointed as secretary of the committee. He has been given full responsibility for organising matters related to the scheme and presenting them before the committee, besides organising monthly meetings of the committee.

