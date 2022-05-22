Indore: Salt trader dies mysteriously

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A salt trader died under mysterious circumstances on Friday night. He was found injured in the Kshipra area and was rushed to hospital by a 108 ambulance. The Kshipra police, however, said that he was not found under their jurisdiction, while the Lasudia police said the spot was within the Kshipra police station limits.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shyamrao Inchurkar, a resident of the Bakhtawarram Nagar area of the city. He was said to have been injured in the Centre Point area under the Kshipra police station jurisdiction. It is believed that he was injured in a road accident and was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.

His family members said Shyamrao was a salt trader and they alleged that he had a dispute with some persons in Mhow. The police said investigations into the case were underway and the autopsy report was awaited.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:34 AM IST