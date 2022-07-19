e-Paper Get App

Indore: Salesman from the city killed in bus accident at Khalghat

According to his family, he planned to go to Mumbai after reaching Jalgaon by the same bus that plunged into the Narmada at Khalghat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 03:00 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old salesman from the city, too, died in the tragic bus accident that took place at Khalghat on Monday morning. Saifuddin Abbas, a resident of Noorani Nagar, had been working with a submersible pump shop in Siyaganj. He left for Mumbai on work and boarded the bus from the Sarwate Bus Stand.

“We received a call from Khalghat about the bus accident after which we left immediately for the place. We received photos of the accident on our way to Khalghat. We’ve lost everything,” Abbas’s family told reporters. They added that Saifuddin is survived by his wife and two kids and his last rites were performed in his native place at Dhar.

Number of passengers

CCTV footage of the Sarwate Bus Stand helped the administration know the exact number of passengers who had boarded the bus from Indore. Three more passengers may have boarded the bus from Rajiv Gandhi Square, but no confirmation was made by the administration.

