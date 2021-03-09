Indore: Saket, Siddharth, Manish, Prajjawal in fray in Puneet Agarwal memorial tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Puneet Agarwal Memorial Indore open organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, the main round of 15,000 dollar prize money ITF men's world tennis tour tournament will start from Tuesday. Many domestic and foreign players including Saket Menneni will take part.

General secretary of Tennis Association of India Anil Dhupar said that young players from other countries have already reached here to play in this prize money tournament at Indore Tennis Club. India’s Saketh Meneni, Siddharth Rawat, Manish Suresh Kumar, Prajjal Dev, Aryan Govius and Nikki Poonacha will vie for honours.

Players from Great Britain, Sweden, Italy, the USA, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Switzerland are desperate to make their mark in this tournament.

Saket gets top priority

Country's 455 ITF ranked player Saket Menneni has been given the top billings in singles. Siddharth Rawat (469) is ranked second, Aidan McHagh (564) of Great Britain is seeded third, Jonathan Mridha (584) of Sweden is fourth and Eric Welsheimboim (620) of Ukraine seeded fifth.

Denim and Raghav to spearhead city’s challenge

Denim Yadav and Raghav Jaisinghania of Indore will compete in the main round, both of whom have got wild-card entries. Four players had a chance in the qualifying round as well but none could qualify for the main round. Yash Yadav lost in the second round. In the second round, Anurag Nanwani defeated Yash 6-3, 6-3.

Muthu, Madhveen, Siddharth in the main round

Muthu Senthil Kumar of India, Madhveen Kamath, Siddharth Vishwakarma, Paras Dahiya, Dmitry Baskov of Maldova and Jonathan Byding of Great Britain have entered the main round. In the final round of the qualifying match, top seed Muthu beat Anurag Nanwani of India 6-3, 6-2, Madhavin Kamath beat Osgar O Hoisin of Ireland 6-3, 6-3, Siddharth Vishwakarma scored Digvijay Pratap Singh 6–1, 6–4, Dmitry Baskov of Maldova beat Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi 6–2, 6–2, fifth seed Paras Dahiya beat Stijil Pel of the Netherlands 6–3, 6–3 and Great Britain’s K Jonathan Biding beat sixth seed Suraj R. Prabodh qualified for the main 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in a thrilling contest and qualified for the main round.