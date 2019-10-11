Indore: Sajjan Verma takes dig at Digvijaya

Indore: State PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma took a dig at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his meeting Premchand Guddu at the latter’s residence.

Guddu, a former Congress MP had defected to the BJP just before the Assembly elections and had earned the ire of Congress leadership.

“Digvijaya Singh is ubiquitous (Sarvavyapi) and he even goes to meet the BJP, Samajwadi Party or Communist Party leaders at their place,” Verma, who is known for his outspoken ways, said.

Verma went on to say, “Digvijaya Singh goes to the houses of 10-15 people while visiting any city to have tea. It keeps him in the limelight. However, there is no need for people like Premchand Guddu in the party. Digvijaya’s visit to Guddu gives a wrong message.”

He also added that his visit to Guddu’s house doesn’t decide anything and senior party leaders (Rahulji and Soniaji) are watching everything.

“Premchand Guddu had betrayed the party and there is no place for him in the party. We have many leaders and we should take care of them,” he added.

Verma also commented over Salman Khurshid’s statement and said that everyone in party should do introspection.

“Everyone should introspect what they have done for the party first before commenting on Rahul and Sonia Gandhi,” he added.

Commenting over ongoing investigation in various cases including pension scam and honey trap, he said that no one would be spared if found guilty as the government had started investigation of all cases and will take it to the logical conclusion.

Talking about Tehsildar’s strike, the minister said that everyone has the right to speak about their rights and nothing wrong in it till it is done within limits.

“Government will talk to them and we will take the necessary actions on their demands as well,” Verma said.