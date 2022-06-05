Indore: Sajjan Singh Verma meets Congress’s ticket aspirants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just a day after election-in-charge of the party and former minister Vijayalaxmi Sadho held a meeting of party activists and ticket aspirants, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, too, on Saturday, reached the party office and met the ticket aspirants of all the wards and collected their bio-data. He termed his visit 'a part of the preparations for the civic body elections and to plan strategy', but many Congress leaders raised eyebrows over the meeting.

Meanwhile, many ticket aspirants informed Verma about their claims for being the strongest candidate in his ward and many also asked for tickets terming it their last chance to do so.

A delegation of Women’s Congress also met Verma and lodged a complaint against the appointment of the party’s women’s wing chief in the city. The women activists, including the former city president, appealed to Verma to give them due importance while distributing tickets and also to review the decision of appointment of the present city party president.

‘Chloroform of communal hatred’

‘The BJP government at the Centre and in the state are administering the chloroform of communal hatred to the people. To hide their failures and dodge questions on development, BJP is promoting communal disharmony among people. They’ll continue to promote movies, but not work on the ground as the situation turns worse in Kashmir. Tickets will be given to candidates who are dedicated to the party and have the potential to win elections’

Congress workers, on Saturday, staged a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent over the targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus. The agitators also put a lock on the PM’s photo claiming that he had put a lock over the poor conditions of Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir.

Spokespersons of the city Congress Girish Joshi and Vivek Khandelwal said, “Over nine Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri people have been killed in the past month and many are leaving Kashmir out of fear. The tall claims of the Modi government of relocating Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir Valley have fallen flat. The prime minister has also kept mum over the issue and is only speaking about his Mann ki Baat instead of listening to the people’s ordeal.”

The Congress activists also shouted slogans against the government.