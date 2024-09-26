Indore: Saints Lead March To Protest Adulteration In Tirupati ‘Prasadam’

Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive march was organized on Wednesday to protest against adulteration in the ‘Prasadam’ at the revered Tirupati Balaji temple. The march began from Sri Lakshmi Venkatesh Devasthan in Chhatribagh and was led by Swami Vishnu Prapannacharya Maharaj, who appealed to the government to take strict action against those involved.

The march received widespread support from various business organisations, social groups and political parties in Indore. Among prominent figures backing the march were Rangnathacharya Maharaj Pushyamargi Vagdhish Baba, Divyesh Baba, Gokulotsav Maharaj, Pawananand Maharaj and Anna Maharaj. Saints from major temples like Annapurna Ashram, Ranjeet Hanuman Temple, Khajrana Ganesh Temple and Hansdas Math also rallied their disciples to participate.

Calls for participation were circulated via social media, drawing a large number of devotees, including youth, who prepared slogans for the event. The march proceeded from Jayarampur Square and culminated at the Collector's Office. Swami Vishnu Prapannacharya Maharaj presented a memorandum to the administration.

Demands by the saints

1. Religious leaders should also be selected in the board of TTD

2. A Sanatan Dharma Rakshan Board should be formed for all monastery temples under Government of India, which should look after all works related to Sanatan Dharma and should be free from administrative control by having independent charge.

3. Construction of a cowshed should be made compulsory in all special temples. If the properties of the monastery temple are occupied by someone privately or the board has the right over them, they should be freed immediately.

4. The government should not tamper with Vedic traditions. The priests in temples should be selected from traditional elite Brahmin families only and other employees involved in the service of the Lord should also be Hindus.

5. Provide lab facilities in all districts to measure the quality of food items.