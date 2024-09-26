 Indore: Saints Lead March To Protest Adulteration In Tirupati ‘Prasadam’
Indore: Saints Lead March To Protest Adulteration In Tirupati 'Prasadam'

The march received widespread support from various business organisations, social groups and political parties in Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:21 AM IST
Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive march was organized on Wednesday to protest against adulteration in the ‘Prasadam’ at the revered Tirupati Balaji temple. The march began from Sri Lakshmi Venkatesh Devasthan in Chhatribagh and was led by Swami Vishnu Prapannacharya Maharaj, who appealed to the government to take strict action against those involved.

The march received widespread support from various business organisations, social groups and political parties in Indore. Among prominent figures backing the march were Rangnathacharya Maharaj Pushyamargi Vagdhish Baba, Divyesh Baba, Gokulotsav Maharaj, Pawananand Maharaj and Anna Maharaj. Saints from major temples like Annapurna Ashram, Ranjeet Hanuman Temple, Khajrana Ganesh Temple and Hansdas Math also rallied their disciples to participate.

Calls for participation were circulated via social media, drawing a large number of devotees, including youth, who prepared slogans for the event. The march proceeded from Jayarampur Square and culminated at the Collector's Office. Swami Vishnu Prapannacharya Maharaj presented a memorandum to the administration.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Champions Cleanliness Through Cricket Tournament & E-Waste Drive In Indore
Demands by the saints

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Severe Disruptions In Local Train Services, Stranding Commuters Amid Waterlogging; Visuals Surface
Won't Bow To Bajarbunge': Uddhav Thackeray's Fiery Attack On Amit Shah's Maharashtra Visit
Mumbai: Activist Calls For Action Against Schools Not Following New Safety Guidelines
Mumbai Shocker: 2 Including Minor Arrested For Raping 15-Yr-Old Girl; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

1. Religious leaders should also be selected in the board of TTD

2. A Sanatan Dharma Rakshan Board should be formed for all monastery temples under Government of India, which should look after all works related to Sanatan Dharma and should be free from administrative control by having independent charge.

3. Construction of a cowshed should be made compulsory in all special temples. If the properties of the monastery temple are occupied by someone privately or the board has the right over them, they should be freed immediately.

4. The government should not tamper with Vedic traditions. The priests in temples should be selected from traditional elite Brahmin families only and other employees involved in the service of the Lord should also be Hindus.

5. Provide lab facilities in all districts to measure the quality of food items.

Indore: Saints Lead March To Protest Adulteration In Tirupati 'Prasadam'

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Champions Cleanliness Through Cricket Tournament & E-Waste Drive In Indore

Passengers Panic As Mhow-Maa Vaishno Devi Malwa Express Experiences Brake Issues; Incident Managed...

Indore: Police Conducts Senior Citizen Panchayat, Resolving Three Cases of Elderly Abuse & Neglect

Indore Smart City Applauded For Implementing 17 Projects Under 'Nurturing Neighbourhood' Initiative