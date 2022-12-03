Indore: Sainik posted at MIG police station ends life

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Nagar Sainik posted at MIG police station committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in MIG area on Friday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said that the Sainik named Sonu Pawar was found hanging by one of his family members at his place in Chhoti Khajrani area. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot but no suicide note was recovered from there. The police are taking the statements of his family members to establish the reason for his suicide. Sonu had not shared his problems with anyone.