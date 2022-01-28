Indore: SAIMS performed delivery of 456 pregnant women suffering from Covid

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 456 pregnant women, suffering from Covid-19, had delivered healthy babies in Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in the last two years.

The hospital also treated over 47,148 patients of Covid-19 in the last two years, i.e. about 25 per cent of the total positive patients in Indore.

“We have treated the highest number of patients in the last two years and are still serving the needy. We were the first to get the pregnant lady suffering from Covid-19, deliver a healthy baby, as most of the other institutes were not taking them. The disease was also new and the fear was obvious,” chairman of SAIMS Dr Vinod Bhandari said.

He said that performing delivery of a Covid patient was a tough task but our team led by Dr Neeta Natu took up the task and gave hope to the families hit by the pandemic disease.

As many as 12 pregnant women delivered healthy babies in the last one week.

Surgeries of 788 patients, dialysis of 921 patients

The hospital administration claimed that they have performed surgeries upon 788 Covid patients to save them from other life-threatening diseases. Similarly, the hospital has also conducted dialysis of over 921 Covid patients, which is the highest in the state.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:33 AM IST