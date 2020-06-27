Indore: Saifi Nagar mosque provides washbasins at entrance to make religious place corona-proof

Indore: With religious places likely to be reopened soon, preparations are on to make them corona-proof. The Saifi Nagar mosque of the Bohra community is one such place that has taken pro-active steps in this direction.

They have provided washbasins outside the main entrance to ensure that everyone washes their hands and feet before entering the mosque.

Community spokesperson Johar Manpurwala said, “We understand and support all the necessary precautions and protocols for controlling the spread of coronavirus. Washing our hands and feet with soap is one essential step along with wearing masks, so we have just completed making the requisite preparations of the same,” Manpurwala said. Further, other arrangements would be made as per directives from district administrations.