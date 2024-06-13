 Indore Sahodaya Group Elects Poonam Shekhawat As New Chairperson
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the annual general meeting of Indore Sahodaya group of CBSE Schools, the principals of the group unanimously elected the new chairperson Poonam Shekhawat, principal Catalyst World School, along with the other members of the governing body.    

The meeting also saw the election of other key office-bearers. Suman Kochhar, principal - National Public School as the secretary; Abha Johri, principal Shri Cloth Market Vaishnav Bal Mandir Girls HS School as joint secretary; Satish Niranjani, principal – The Omni School as treasurer. The outgoing chairperson Isabel Swamy congratulated the newly elected members.  

The new chairperson expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm about her new role and thanked the outgoing chairperson for her valuable contribution. She assured the forum that ISSC work resolutely to create a dynamic and supportive environment that empowers schools to achieve excellence and their combined expertise and dedication will undoubtedly contribute to the group's core value of ‘Arising Together’. 

