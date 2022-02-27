Indore: Sagar man arrested with 17 stolen two-wheelers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Saturday, arrested a man from Sagar with 17 stolen two-wheeler vehicles in the Hira Nagar area. He used to steal the vehicles using a master key from the parking lots at wedding venues and liquor shops in the city. Five others were arrested for buying stolen vehicles from the accused.

Hira Nagar police station-in-charge Satish Patel said a tip was received that a man was found roaming around the area trying to sell a stolen bike. When the police reached the place, the suspect tried to flee from there. However, he was caught. The accused could not show the papers of the bike he was riding.

Upon questioning, the accused confessed having stolen the scooter from the area. He was later taken to the police station for further action. He also confessed having stolen 16 more vehicles from the city. The police recovered the vehicles following leads given by him. Cops said the accused used to sell stolen bikes to people at a cheap price. He used to change his residence in order to evade arrest.

TI Patel said the accused, Ajay Chourasiya, was from Sagar district and was staying in the city in the Hira Nagar area for a few years. Five men who had bought stolen bikes from the accused were also arrested.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:35 AM IST