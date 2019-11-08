Indore: Sagar Gaire fined Rs 70000

Indore: IMC sanitation officers slapped Rs 70000 fine on Sagar Gaire’s Chappan dukaan outlet for choking the drainage line and dumping garbage on Friday.

According to chief sanitary Inspector of Zone 9 Ashish Kapse, a complaint was received from the residents and nearby shopkeepers about blockage of the sewage line and garbage gathering there.

Team of CSI Kapse and sub engineer (drainage) Chandan Chandel visited the place for inspection. They found that Sagar Gaire outlet was responsible for the blockage in the drain and garbage. They fined the outlet owner with Rs 35000 for accumulated garbage and Rs 35000 for choking the sewage line.

According to information, the sewage water was also overflowing on the road causing contamination and stink in the area. Road were also getting slippery due to it.