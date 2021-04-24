Indore: SAF officer's wife killed by the brother-in-law

Indore: The wife of the Company Commander of SAF, who was found dead at her place in Malharganj area, was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law following an argument. The police said that she died after the accused throttled her. It is said that there were more than two persons on the spot. However, the accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that the deceased identified as Pooja Aske was found dead at her place in Kamla Nehru Nagar on Friday night. During investigation, the police came to know that she was strangled to death by the killer/killers. The accused fled the scene soon after killing the woman. Neighbours found her body in the house and they informed the police in the night.

SP Jain said that the accused has been identified as Rahul and a police team has been sent to Jabalpur to arrest him on Saturday night.

It is said that Pooja was the second wife of the Company Commander of SAF posted in Dhar. Preliminary investigation revealed that her husband had gone to Dhar for some office work on Thursday and he was in Dhar at the time of the incident. The police claimed that the accused will be arrested soon. The reason behind the incident could be known only after the arrest of the accused.