Indore: SAF jawan dies after being hit by train

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman posted in the 1st Battalion of the SAF died after being hit by a train in the Hira Nagar area on Thursday. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation to know whether it was suicide or simply an accident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chandrabhan Singh Rawat, 27. He hailed from Shivpuri and was posted in the 1st Battalion of the SAF in the city. The police believe that he jumped before the train due to which he died.

No suicide note was, however, found on his person. Investigations are on to know the exact circumstances under which the accident had happened. The police will take down the statements of his family members too.