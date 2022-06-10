e-Paper Get App

Indore: SAF jawan dies after being hit by train

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chandrabhan Singh Rawat, 27. He hailed from Shivpuri and was posted in the 1st Battalion of the SAF in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman posted in the 1st Battalion of the SAF died after being hit by a train in the Hira Nagar area on Thursday. The police have sent the body for an autopsy and started an investigation to know whether it was suicide or simply an accident.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chandrabhan Singh Rawat, 27. He hailed from Shivpuri and was posted in the 1st Battalion of the SAF in the city. The police believe that he jumped before the train due to which he died.

No suicide note was, however, found on his person. Investigations are on to know the exact circumstances under which the accident had happened. The police will take down the statements of his family members too.

Read Also
Indore: One more Covid death after 16 days, 100 cases reported in 8 days
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: SAF jawan dies after being hit by train

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Mumbai: Commuters suffer as train traffic on Trans-harbour line disrupted

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels, resorts ahead of election; check details here

Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: MLAs moved to hotels, resorts ahead of election; check details here

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Chhattisgarh govt puts on hold three coal mine projects allotted to RRVUNL and Adani group in Hasdeo...

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Mumbai: Residential building collapses in Bandra West, 1 dead, 18 injured

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...