Indore: SAF, cops take out Tiranga march past

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

To mark the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a Tiranga march past was taken out by police and SAF battalions on Thursday in several areas of the city. School students, NCC cadets, and Scouts also participated in the march past.

SAF units from the 15th Battalion, first battalion, RAPTC, district police force, women police force, traffic police force, and other units took out the march past. The march started from the RAPTC parade ground and ended at the 15th Battalion parade ground.

During the march, the policemen held the flags in their hands and raised patriotic slogans. They also made people aware of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.