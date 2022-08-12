e-Paper Get App

Indore: SAF, cops take out Tiranga march past

SAF units from the 15th Battalion, first battalion, RAPTC, district police force, women police force, traffic police force, and other units took out the march past. The march started from the RAPTC parade ground and ended at the 15th Battalion parade ground.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

To mark the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a Tiranga march past was taken out by police and SAF battalions on Thursday in several areas of the city. School students, NCC cadets, and Scouts also participated in the march past.

SAF units from the 15th Battalion, first battalion, RAPTC, district police force, women police force, traffic police force, and other units took out the march past. The march started from the RAPTC parade ground and ended at the 15th Battalion parade ground.

During the march, the policemen held the flags in their hands and raised patriotic slogans. They also made people aware of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

HomeIndoreIndore: SAF, cops take out Tiranga march past

RECENT STORIES

I may not be qualified enough: Pankaja Munde over missing out on cabinet berth in Maharashtra

I may not be qualified enough: Pankaja Munde over missing out on cabinet berth in Maharashtra

Mumbai Metro 3: Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Mumbai Metro 3: Aarey depot speeding to April 2023 deadline

Malvani Building collapse: HC grants bail to owner who lost his nine family members

Malvani Building collapse: HC grants bail to owner who lost his nine family members

Mumbai: With no bidders for pothole tenders, BMC relaxes conditions to attract contractors

Mumbai: With no bidders for pothole tenders, BMC relaxes conditions to attract contractors

Mumbai: Private school chairman, principal get 15-days jail for not reinstating teacher

Mumbai: Private school chairman, principal get 15-days jail for not reinstating teacher