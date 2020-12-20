Indore:

Former minister and convener of Congress for Indore civic body elections Vijayalaxmi Sadho met ​C​ongress activists and leaders ​with an appeal to get united before civic body elections.

“Ham​ko​ ek dusare ko ​n​ipatane ki ​r​ajneeti band karna padegi. ​(​We will have to end the politics of ​damaging each other's prospects). We will have to get united and contest election together to end the exile of last many years in Indore Municipal Corporation,” she told the activists while addressing the meeting at Gandhi Bhawan on Sunday.

Sadho also said that activists should come together to get a deserving candidate ​who will win.

While talking to the media, she said, “Earlier, tickets were given on contract basis. We have seen many changes in politics in the last few months and ​those were steps to kill democracy. Our leader Kamal Nath has decided that tickets will be distributed on the basis of ​a ​survey of the candidates in each ward and it will be given to those whom people know in the​ir​ respective area.”

Sadho also targeted BJP and said that a large number of scams took place in the 15-year tenure of BJP.

“Many scams were unearthed during our tenure and we were g​etting them investigated, ​which was also a major reason for BJP ​to topple the government. All scam should be investigated,” she added.

Meet people and inform them about failures of BJP: Indora

Secretary of All India Congress Committee Kuldeep Indora also addressed the meeting and said that Kamal Nath had ended the 15-year exile of the party in Madhya Pradesh by reaching out to ​the ​people.

“We will have to do the same by reaching people door to door and inform them about the failures of BJP. BJP’s ill policies like GST, demoneti​s​ation, and others have increased unemployment in the country. Activists must inform the people about these things to the people,” he said.

Indora also added that the party will give ticke​t​ to those who are working on the ground level and can ensure ​a ​win.