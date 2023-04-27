Indore: Rush of Amarnath pilgrims affects work at hospitals

Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the disruption in routine services at four government hospitals due to large number of applicants for getting health certificates for going on Amarnath Yatra, the Health Department officials said that more than 3,000 certificates have been issued in the last one week.

According to civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal, health certificates of the applicants are being made at four government hospitals of the district Government PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic, District Hospital, and Civil Hospital in Mhow.

“A team of seven doctors are issuing certificates in three hospitals in the urban areas while one doctor is authorised to prepare certificates at Civil Hospital, Mhow. A large number of people are reaching the hospitals for getting the certificates. Our doctors have made more than 3,000 certificates in the last one week,” Dr Goyal said.

People of different ages including the young and elderly are coming to the hospital for getting the certificates. “Along with the routine tests of the applicants, we are also taking information about their medical history including difficulty in breathing, prolonged cold, cough etc. Some tests of the applicants are also been done including haemoglobin, blood group, blood sugar and blood pressure while ECG, and chest X-rays of the applicants above 40 years are also being done.

Meanwhile, the rush of applicants during the OPD timings can be seen at Government PC Sethi Hospital which is affecting the routine work there. Hundreds of people are coming to the hospital to get the certificates which is affecting normal routine work. Authorities must authorise other doctors too to share the burden just like last year," medical officer Dr Santosh Verma said.