Indore ​runs to defeat Corona

Indore

The Academy of Indore Marathoners, committed to public health, organi​s​ed the ‘Indore Marathon’ to fight the war against Corona and ​ boost immunity.

It was the seventh year of the marathon and this time the theme was ‘Daud Lagao, Corona Bhagao’. The message was ​to ​increase immunity & fitness by walking, jogging and running.

Keeping in mind the outbreak of Corona epidemic, several changes were made in this time's marathon. Limited participants were included in the marathon and all the rules related to corona were strictly adhered to.

A pledge was also taken to abide by the safety, hygiene and traffic rules before the marathon.

5​,000​ participants instead of 20​,000, symbolic start instead of flag off​

Every year the number of participants is around 20​,000​, but this time only 5​,000​ participants were registered for this keeping in mind the corona pandemic.

Usually​, ​all participants gather at the same time and start by flag off, but this time it was not done. Participants of 10​ ​km race began at half​-​past six in the morning.

The marathon was started in a symbolic manner at eight in the morning for participants running in 5 km race.

Oath for women safety​

Academy mentor BJP ​leader ​Kailash Vijayvargiya administered the oath of women safety. He said, “In a country, where women are worshiped, molestation and crime against women are unacceptable. Therefore, we all need to work together for women's safety.”

Covid-19 protocols and concessions​

Academy president Dr Arun Agrawal said, “A large number of children, elderly and women participated in the marathon and our biggest emphasis was on fully following the Corona Protocols.”

Without mask, entry was prohibited. Hand wash, saniti​s​ation norms were also strictly adhered to.

Mask was made mandatory for the participants even after arriving at the stadium. Concession was given to remove masks while running.